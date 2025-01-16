Hengtai Securities Announces Strategic Deemed Disposal in Subsidiary

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1476) ).

Hengtai Securities announced a connected transaction involving the deemed disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary, New China Fund, through a capital increase agreement. This transaction will see a substantial increase in New China Fund’s registered capital, which reflects a strategic move by Hengtai Securities to adjust its investment portfolio. The valuation for this transaction was conducted using the discounted cash flow technique, suggesting a focus on future profitability and market conditions. This development indicates potential implications for the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests, emphasizing the company’s strategy in optimizing its asset management.

More about Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating under the name ‘HENGTOU SECURITIES’ in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities and investment-related activities.

YTD Price Performance: -4.41%

Average Trading Volume: 1,230,509

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.97B

