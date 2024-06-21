Hengtai Securities Announces New Beijing Headquarters

Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1476) has released an update.

Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a change of its head office address in the PRC to Tower B, Desheng International Center in Beijing, effective from June 21, 2024. The company’s registered address, contact details, and board composition remain the same. This move is poised to mark a new chapter for the company while maintaining continuity in its operations.

