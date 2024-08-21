Hengdeli Holdings Reports Improved Profit Margins

Hengdeli Holdings (HK:3389) has released an update.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited reported a 14.1% decrease in revenue for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, with gross profit margin improving slightly by 100bps. Despite the lower revenue, the company saw a turnaround with a profit of RMB 499,000 for the period after a loss in the previous year, although there was a 26.1% increase in the loss attributable to equity shareholders.

For further insights into HK:3389 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.