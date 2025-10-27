Hengan International Completes Fifth Tranche of Commercial Papers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hengan International Group Co ( (HK:1044) ) is now available.

Hengan International Group Co announced the successful issuance of the fifth tranche of super short-term commercial papers, amounting to RMB0.5 billion with a coupon rate of 1.68% per annum. The proceeds from this issuance are intended to repay the company’s bank loans, which is part of a broader debt financing strategy approved by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, leaving RMB3.8 billion unissued from the approved amount.

More about Hengan International Group Co

Hengan International Group Co is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the personal hygiene products industry. The company is known for its production of sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and other related products, focusing on the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: 32.42%

Average Trading Volume: 2,887,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.35B

