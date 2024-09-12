Heng Tai Consumables Sets EGM for Major Subscription Deal

Heng Tai Consumables Group (HK:0197) has released an update.

Heng Tai Consumables Group Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 7, 2024, to approve a Subscription Agreement and associated transactions, as well as Conversion Rights for the Subscriber. Shareholders must register share transfers by September 30, 2024, to vote at the EGM, with the register of members closed from October 2 to October 7. Detailed information will be provided to shareholders in a forthcoming circular.

