Henderson Land Reports Decrease in Profit

Henderson Land Development Co. experienced a 10% drop in underlying profit at HK$5,441 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year, partly due to a significant fair value loss on investment properties. Despite this decrease, the company maintained its interim dividend at HK$0.5 per share, the same as the previous year. No withholding tax will apply to this dividend, which is scheduled for distribution on September 17, 2024.

