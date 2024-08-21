Henderson Investment Reports Increased Losses

Henderson Investment Limited (HK:0097) has released an update.

Henderson Investment Limited’s interim results show a loss of HK$69 million for the first half of 2024, a significant increase from the previous year’s HK$18 million loss, attributed to declining local retail sales due to rising outbound tourism and cross-border shopping. No interim dividend will be declared due to the financial loss. Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiaries, Citistore and Unicorn, have been actively engaging customers with marketing events and expanding product offerings to boost loyalty and patronage.

For further insights into HK:0097 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.