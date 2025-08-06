Henderson Investment Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Henderson Investment Limited ( (HK:0097) ) has shared an announcement.

Henderson Investment Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 20, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies and commitment to shareholder value.

More about Henderson Investment Limited

Henderson Investment Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of diverse assets and subsidiaries. The company is involved in various sectors, aiming to generate sustainable returns for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 32.38%

Average Trading Volume: 1,169,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$423.6M

