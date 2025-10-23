Henderson High Income Trust Releases September 2025 Factsheet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC has released its monthly factsheet for September 2025, which will be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism and the company’s website. This release provides stakeholders with updated insights into the company’s financial performance and investment activities, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and informed investment decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HHI) stock is a Buy with a £204.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henderson High Income Trust PLC stock, see the GB:HHI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and technical indicators, which suggest potential undervaluation and positive market momentum. Financial performance shows recovery and stability, further supporting the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing high-income investment opportunities. The company primarily offers investment trusts that aim to deliver high income through diversified portfolios, catering to investors seeking stable income streams.

Average Trading Volume: 224,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

