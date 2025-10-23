Henderson High Income Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) is now available.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC announced the purchase of 4,176 of its own shares at 185.0p per share, following the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting. This move, which results in 1.46% of its shares held in treasury, reduces the total number of voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder influence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HHI) stock is a Buy with a £204.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henderson High Income Trust PLC stock, see the GB:HHI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and technical indicators, which suggest potential undervaluation and positive market momentum. Financial performance shows recovery and stability, further supporting the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HHI stock, click here.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates in the investment management industry, focusing on providing high-income investment opportunities. The company primarily engages in managing a diversified portfolio to generate income for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 224,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into HHI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue