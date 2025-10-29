Henderson High Income Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares to Adjust Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) has issued an announcement.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC has executed a market purchase of 29,988 of its own ordinary shares at 188.0p each, as authorized in their May 2025 Annual General Meeting. This transaction, which results in these shares being held in treasury, adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 169,539,432, reflecting the exclusion of treasury-held shares from voting.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HHI) stock is a Buy with a £204.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henderson High Income Trust PLC stock, see the GB:HHI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and technical indicators, which suggest potential undervaluation and positive market momentum. Financial performance shows recovery and stability, further supporting the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates within the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with high-income investments, offering products that aim to provide shareholders with a high level of income and potential for capital growth.

Average Trading Volume: 227,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

