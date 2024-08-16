Henan Jinyuan Facilitates Successful Loan Repayment

Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2502) has released an update.

Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. has facilitated a financial transaction through its subsidiary, Jinning Energy, by providing an unsecured RMB30,000,000 loan to Xinyang Jingang at a 5% annual interest rate. The loan, initially set from January to June 2024, was subsequently extended to December 2024 and has been fully repaid with interest. The transaction, which was subject to reporting and announcement requirements, was carried out without the need for independent shareholder approval, despite a management oversight in compliance with the Listing Rules.

