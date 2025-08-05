Henan Jinyuan Confirms No Change in Controlling Shareholder

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2502) ).

Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. announced that there is no change in the shareholding of its controlling shareholder, Jinma Energy. Despite a termination notice served by Jinma Coking to Beijing Weigang regarding the sale of shares, Jinma Energy remains under the control of Mr. Yiu. This development is not expected to have any material impact on the financial position or operations of the company.

More about Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. Class H

Henan Jinyuan Hydrogenated Chemicals Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the chemical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on hydrogenated chemicals, serving various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 151,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

