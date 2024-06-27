HemoGenyx Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

HemoGenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (GB:HEMO) has released an update.

HemoGenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting with a strong show of support, as evidenced by the high percentage of votes cast in favor for each resolution. Key approvals included the adoption of the annual accounts, Directors’ Remuneration Report, re-appointments of a director and auditor, and authorization for the Directors to allot shares and disapply pre-emption rights. The results, reflecting robust shareholder confidence, are now available on the National Storage Mechanism website.

