Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase I Trial for AML Treatment

HemoGenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc ( (GB:HEMO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has launched the first clinical site for its HG-CT-1 Phase I trial, targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults. This trial, a dose-escalation study, aims to assess the safety and clinical impact of HG-CT-1, offering new hope to AML patients who have limited treatment options. The opening of this trial site marks a significant milestone for the company, potentially strengthening its position in the biopharmaceutical industry and impacting AML treatment approaches.

More about HemoGenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in London, with US subsidiaries in New York City. It focuses on developing new medicines and treatments for blood and autoimmune diseases, aiming to extend the benefits of bone marrow transplantation to more patients with otherwise incurable diseases. The company is engaged in creating multiple product candidates and a platform technology for innovative product development.

YTD Price Performance: -57.45%

Average Trading Volume: 34,778

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.72M

