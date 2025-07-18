Hemnet Group AB Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hemnet Group AB ( (SE:HEM) ).

Hemnet Group AB reported a strong performance in Q2 2025, with a 19.4% increase in net sales and a 20.7% rise in EBITDA, despite a challenging property market. The growth was driven by higher-tier package demand and the launch of Hemnet Max, which enhanced the value proposition for sellers. Despite a decline in listing volumes due to market uncertainties, Hemnet maintained its market leadership, with 9 out of 10 properties sold in Sweden being listed on its platform. The company continues to innovate with new product features, aiming for long-term growth and increased customer value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HEM) stock is a Hold with a SEK326.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hemnet Group AB stock, see the SE:HEM Stock Forecast page.

More about Hemnet Group AB

Hemnet Group AB is a leading property platform in Sweden, known for its comprehensive property advertising services. The company offers various listing packages and value-added services that cater to property sellers, real estate agents, and banks, reinforcing its position as the go-to platform for property transactions in Sweden.

Average Trading Volume: 330,399

Current Market Cap: SEK27.04B

