Hemisphere Energy Declares Dividend and Sets Ambitious 2025 Growth Plans

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Hemisphere Energy ( (TSE:HME) ).

Hemisphere Energy has announced a quarterly dividend and outlined its 2025 guidance, following a successful year of production growth and capital investments in 2024. The company plans a $17 million capital expenditure program for 2025, funded by estimated adjusted funds flow, targeting a 15% increase in annual production. The company has demonstrated a strong balance sheet, allowing it to continue its EOR projects, which are expected to yield further growth and optimization in the coming year.

More about Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the production and development of heavy oil assets. The company is particularly concentrated on growth through capital expenditure programs and enhanced oil recovery projects, notably in the Atlee Buffalo and Marsden areas.

YTD Price Performance: -0.54%

Average Trading Volume: 87,890

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$177.7M

See more insights into HME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.