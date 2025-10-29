Helport AI Limited Delays Yearly Report Filing

Helport AI Limited ( (HPAI) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Helport AI Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to time constraints in compiling and reviewing the necessary information, which has made timely filing impractical without incurring undue hardship and expense. The company expects to file the report no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date. Importantly, Helport AI Limited does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. The company remains committed to compliance, with the notification signed by CEO Guanghai Li.

