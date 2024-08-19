Helloworld Travel Set for FY24 Results Release

Helloworld Travel Ltd (AU:HLO) has released an update.

Helloworld Travel Limited, a prominent travel distribution firm in Australia and New Zealand, is set to release its FY24 financial results on August 27, 2024, and will host a results webinar on the same day featuring CEO Andrew Burnes and CFO Mike Smith. Investors are invited to submit questions and engage with the live Q&A during the webinar. The company employs over 900 staff and is affiliated with more than 2,700 agency and broker networks across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Greece.

