Helloworld Travel Posts Strong Yearly Growth

Helloworld Travel Ltd has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2024, with a 77% increase in total profit after tax. The company announced a final dividend of 6 cents per share, maintaining the same payout as last year, showcasing continued returns to shareholders. This robust financial growth is marked by a 62.5% increase in Total Transaction Value and a substantial 93.7% rise in profit before income tax from continuing operations.

