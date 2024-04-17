Hello Pal Hits 12-Month Crypto Revenue Peak

Hello Pal International (TSE:HP) has released an update.

Hello Pal International has reported a significant uptick in its crypto mining operations, hitting a 12-month revenue high of CAD 317,000 in March 2024, with total earnings around CAD 2.5 million, despite electricity costs claiming about 30% of revenue. The company’s livestreaming services also show consistent performance, especially with new app versions targeting the Middle Eastern market. However, Hello Pal faces a cease trade order due to delayed filing of its 2023 audited financial statements, which is being addressed by securing an auditor.

