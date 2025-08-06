Hellenic Telecom Reports Solid Q2 2025 Results Amid Strategic Portfolio Optimization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hellenic Telecom Organization SA ( (HLTOY) ) is now available.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA reported its second-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a slight increase in revenues and a solid performance in its Greek operations. The company saw growth in mobile service revenues and a return to growth in fixed retail services, supported by strong TV and FTTH offerings. The Romanian Competition Authority approved the disposal of Telekom Romania Mobile, expected to close in the third quarter, aligning with OTE’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio. Despite a decrease in operating profit due to increased depreciation, the company maintained a strong cash flow and continued investments in FTTH infrastructure, positioning itself for future growth and value creation for stakeholders.

More about Hellenic Telecom Organization SA

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTE Group) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, and television services. The company primarily focuses on the Greek market, with additional operations in Romania, and is part of the larger TELEKOM Group.

