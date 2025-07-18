Hellenic Telecom Announces Share Cancellation and Capital Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA ( (HLTOY) ) has shared an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. announced the cancellation of 8,840,446 own shares, reducing its share capital by €25,018,462.18. This decision, made during the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting, is part of the company’s Own Share Buy Back Program. The cancellation will take effect on July 22, 2025, when the shares will be deleted from the Athens Stock Exchange, impacting the company’s share capital and potentially influencing shareholder value.

More about Hellenic Telecom Organization SA

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE S.A.) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, and television services. The company focuses on serving both individual and corporate customers in Greece and the surrounding region.

See more data about HLTOY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue