Helix Resources Joins Legacy in Cobar Exploration Venture

Helix Resources has entered into a joint venture agreement with Legacy Minerals to develop the Central Cobar Project in New South Wales, Australia, aiming to uncover Cobar-type deposits through a structured $2.8 million investment. The project, near two existing mines, offers significant exploration potential with various untested targets. This partnership leverages Helix’s regional expertise and allows Legacy to focus on its wholly-owned projects, including Drake, Black Range, and Thomson.

