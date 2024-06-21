Helix Resources Corrects Copper Project Update

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Ltd has issued a correction to its previous announcement regarding the ‘Canbelego Copper Drilling intersects Mineralised Fault Zone’, specifically updating the omitted ‘Other substantive exploration data’ criteria. The company, which is focused on exploring and developing copper and gold targets in the Cobar region of NSW, maintains a significant land position near established copper operations and is actively advancing its wholly owned and joint venture projects.

