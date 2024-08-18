Helix Resources Broadens Cobar Mining Prospects

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has expanded its exploration footprint in the Cobar region of NSW by securing earn-in rights on Legacy Minerals Ltd’s Cobar Project, which spans approximately 308 square kilometers near existing high-grade gold and copper mines. The agreement grants Helix access to a range of drill-ready targets with the potential for Cobar-style copper-gold base-metal mineralization. Helix plans to commence ground geophysics surveys to refine these targets before proceeding to drill testing.

