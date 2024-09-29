Helix Resources Advances Copper Exploration

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited is set to launch a follow-up reverse-circulation drill program at the Bijoux Copper Project, aiming to expand on previous high-grade copper finds and explore new targets within their New South Wales tenements. The company’s optimism is buoyed by earlier drill results that uncovered significant copper mineralization, and they are now focusing on areas with the highest recorded copper surface geochemistry. Beyond Bijoux, Helix is also advancing exploration efforts across multiple fronts, including auger drilling for gold and geophysical surveys for copper and base metals, signaling a proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value through strategic resource development.

