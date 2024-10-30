Helix Exploration Begins Drilling at Rudyard Project

Helix Exploration Plc (GB:HEX) has released an update.

Helix Exploration PLC has started drilling at its Rudyard project in Montana, targeting helium-rich intervals in the Darwin #1 well. With historic drilling showing promising helium flow rates, the company is optimistic about uncovering significant resources in this area. The drilling, fully funded and expected to last 2-3 weeks, marks a significant step in Helix’s ambitious development plans.

