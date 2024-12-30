Helix Exploration Acquires Helium Processing Plant to Boost Production

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Helix Exploration Plc ( (GB:HEX) ) just unveiled an update.

Helix Exploration has announced the acquisition of a helium Pressure Swing Adsorption processing plant, a strategic move to bolster its production capabilities in Montana. The $500,000 acquisition, facilitated by industry relationships, offers Helix a cost-effective and accelerated path to production at its Rudyard Project, marking a significant transition from exploration to development-stage operations. This development is expected to enhance shareholder value and strengthen Helix’s position as a leading helium producer in the region.

More about Helix Exploration Plc

Helix Exploration is a helium exploration company focused on the exploration and development of helium deposits within the Montana Helium Fairway. Founded by industry experts with extensive experience in helium systems in the US, the company was listed in April 2024 and raised £7.5 million to become one of the most successful AIM IPOs of 2024. The company has drilled wells at its Rudyard and Ingomar Dome projects, demonstrating significant helium potential.

YTD Price Performance: 73.49%

Average Trading Volume: 2,281,292

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

