Helix Energy Solutions Completes Notes Redemption and Terminates Calls

The latest announcement is out from Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX).

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has announced the redemption of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2026, with the option for holders to convert their notes into cash before the March 20, 2024 deadline. Nearly all holders chose conversion, resulting in the redemption of a small portion of the notes and the company subsequently settling the conversions with approximately $60.2 million in cash. The successful completion of these transactions means there are no remaining 2026 Notes, thereby satisfying and discharging the related indenture. Additionally, the company terminated all associated capped call transactions.

