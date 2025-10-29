Helix BioPharma Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Helix BioPharma ( (TSE:HBP) ).

Helix BioPharma Corp. reported a reduced net loss for the fiscal year 2025, reflecting strategic shifts including a focus on L-DOS47 for NSCLC treatment. The company terminated certain research collaborations and closed its Edmonton laboratory to streamline operations. Helix received positive feedback from the FDA on its new study design for L-DOS47 in combination with pembrolizumab, indicating progress in its clinical development. Additionally, the company adjusted its capital strategy by not proceeding with a previous equity facility and completed a private placement to raise funds.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HBP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HBP is a Underperform.

Helix BioPharma faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and continuous losses, resulting in a low financial performance score. Weak market momentum and poor valuation metrics further dampen the stock’s attractiveness. Recent corporate events provide some strategic hope, but are not enough to overcome the fundamental financial issues.

More about Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing therapies for hard-to-treat cancers. The company is primarily engaged in the development of L-DOS47, a drug aimed at treating Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) and other cancers, with a market focus on oncology therapeutics.

Average Trading Volume: 11,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$155M

