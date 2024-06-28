Helius Medical Technologies Enhances Equity Plan and Confirms Directors

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) has provided an update.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has successfully amended its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, following the Board’s adoption and subsequent approval by the company’s stockholders. The key updates include an increase in the number of shares available for issuance under the plan, an annual automatic increase of shares available for awards, and a raised cap on shares for Incentive Stock Options. Additionally, at the annual stockholders’ meeting, resolutions were passed to elect six directors, ratify the company’s accounting firm, approve executive compensation, endorse the amendment to the incentive plan, and authorize adjournments for additional proxy solicitation if necessary.

