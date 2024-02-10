Helius Medical Technologies Boosts Finance with Stock Sales

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) has released an update.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has successfully capitalized on its at-the-market offering program by selling $1.6 million worth of its Class A common stock, leading to the distribution of 173,336 shares at an average price of $9.17 each. These transactions have generated net proceeds of $1.5 million for the company, bolstering its financial position with a total of 886,743 shares of common stock now outstanding.

