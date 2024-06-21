Heliostar Metals Secures $4.5M in Funding

Heliostar Metals (TSE:HSTR) has released an update.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. has successfully completed the initial closing of a $4.5 million private placement, with notable investor Eric Srot leading the charge by purchasing $2 million worth of shares. The funds raised are earmarked for initiating drilling at the Ana Paula project and for general working capital, with final closing and TSX Venture Exchange approval expected soon. Finder’s fees were paid as part of the financing, including cash and warrants.

