Helios Energy Partners with WDVG for Advanced Development of Presidio Project

Helios Energy Ltd ( (AU:HE8) ) has shared an update.

Helios Energy Ltd has engaged W.D. Von Gonten Engineering LLC, a leading petroleum engineering consultancy, to provide advanced technical expertise for the development of its Presidio Project in West Texas. This partnership signifies a critical milestone for Helios Energy, as it aims to de-risk the project and enhance its operational strategy, highlighting the significant potential and confidence in the Presidio Project’s prospects.

More about Helios Energy Ltd

Helios Energy Ltd is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, with a primary focus on harnessing the substantial hydrocarbon potential of its flagship Presidio Project located in the Marfa Sub-Basin, West Texas. The company is committed to deploying world-class resources to maximize the commercial potential of its assets, particularly targeting the Cretaceous Lower Ojinaga Formation.

YTD Price Performance: 60.0%

Average Trading Volume: 611,012

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$41.66M

