Helikon Investments Ups Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Helikon Investments Limited has notified Dalata Hotel Group PLC that it has crossed the 9% threshold in shareholding, as a result of acquiring financial instruments. The notification indicates that Helikon now holds a 9.0717% stake in the company through cash-settled equity swaps, per the latest regulatory announcement. The significant increase from the previous notification of an 8.1944% holding underscores Helikon’s growing interest in the hotel group.

