Helical (GB:HLCL) has released an update.

Helical PLC has announced that it will release its half-year financial results on the 26th of November, 2024. Investors and analysts can look forward to an in-person presentation with a webcast option on the day of the announcement, complete with a Q&A session. Details for attendance and participation can be sought from FTI Consulting.

