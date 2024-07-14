Helia Group Appoints New Director

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew Geoffrey Moore as a director on the 15th of July, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Moore presently holds no registered securities in the company. This compliance information, required by the ASX listing rules, indicates transparency in the management’s dealings and is critical for investor confidence.

