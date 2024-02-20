Helen of Troy Limited Unveils $1.5 Billion Financial Revamp

Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) has released an update.

Helen of Troy Limited and its subsidiary have revamped their financial strategy by securing a new $1.5 billion Credit Agreement with Bank of America and other lenders, replacing their previous arrangement. This fresh facility encompasses a $1 billion revolving credit line, a $250 million term loan drawn immediately, and an additional $250 million available for future drawdowns. These funds are intended for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions. The agreement comes with an accordion feature to further increase funding if needed, subject to meeting specific leverage criteria, and offers flexible repayment terms, with all amounts due by February 15, 2029.

