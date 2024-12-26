HEIWADO Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Growth

HEIWADO CO (JP:8276) has released an update.
HEIWADO CO., LTD. reported a 4.3% increase in operating revenue for the nine months ending November 20, 2024, reaching ¥325,984 million. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent rose significantly by 22.4%, highlighting strong financial performance. Additionally, HEIWADO forecasts continued growth with a 34.1% increase in profit attributable to owners for the full fiscal year.
