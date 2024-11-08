Heiwa Corporation Reports Strong Q2 Financial Growth

Heiwa (JP:6412) has released an update.

Heiwa Corporation reported strong financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 7.6% and profit attributable to owners rising by 40.1% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a stable dividend forecast, maintaining its annual payout at 80 yen per share. These results reflect Heiwa’s robust market position and growth strategy.

For further insights into JP:6412 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.