HEG Limited Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

HEG Limited ( (IN:HEG) ) has issued an announcement.

HEG Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. The results, published in major newspapers, indicate a strong financial performance with significant increases in total income and net profit compared to the previous year. This positive financial outcome reflects the company’s robust operations and strategic positioning in the graphite electrode market, which is crucial for steel production. The results also highlight the contributions from its subsidiaries and associate companies, further strengthening its market presence.

More about HEG Limited

HEG Limited operates in the graphite industry and is primarily involved in the production of graphite electrodes, which are used in electric arc furnaces for steel production. The company has a market focus on supplying these essential components to the steel manufacturing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 55,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 106B INR

See more data about HEG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue