HEG Limited Approves Major Financial Moves and Leadership Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

HEG Limited ( (IN:HEG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HEG Limited’s Board of Directors has approved the subscription of unsecured, unlisted optionally convertible debentures from its wholly-owned subsidiary, TACC Limited, amounting to INR 633 crores. Additionally, the Board has decided to sell a 26% stake in Texnere India Private Limited held by Bhilwara Infotechnology Limited, another subsidiary. The company also announced the appointment of Shri Puneet Anand as President and Group Chief Strategy Officer. Furthermore, HEG Limited is addressing show cause notices regarding IGST refunds for previous fiscal years, expressing confidence in resolving these issues.

More about HEG Limited

HEG Limited is part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, operating in the industrial sector with a focus on manufacturing and global market engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 55,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 106B INR

See more data about HEG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue