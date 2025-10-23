Heavy Minerals Limited Announces Digital-First Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Heavy Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HVY) ) is now available.

Heavy Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice, opting instead for electronic distribution via its website and email. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, with instructions to be submitted by November 25, 2025. This move towards digital communication reflects a broader industry trend towards sustainability and efficiency, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement and operational transparency.

Heavy Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of heavy mineral sands. The company is primarily involved in the production of valuable minerals used in various industrial applications.

