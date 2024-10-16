Heartseed Inc. Boosts Financial Forecast for 2024

Heartseed, Inc. (JP:219A) has released an update.

Heartseed Inc. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2024, significantly improving its net sales and reducing anticipated losses. The company attributes this positive change to achieving a development milestone earlier than expected, resulting in additional revenue under a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S. Additionally, lower research and development expenses have contributed to an improved financial outlook.

