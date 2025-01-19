Hearts and Minds Investments Revalues Rokt Stake, Boosting NAV

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd ( (AU:HM1) ) is now available.

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd has revalued its investment in Rokt Inc. from US$25 to US$35 per share, following a significant secondary transaction by Rokt. This revaluation reflects a 61% unrealized gain and has increased the company’s net asset value per share by 4 cents, with the investment in Rokt now comprising 3.9% of HM1’s total portfolio.

More about Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd operates within the investment industry, focusing on managing an investment portfolio. The company aims to provide returns by leveraging strategic investments across various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 2.58%

Average Trading Volume: 185,737

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

