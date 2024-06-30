Heartland Bank Australia Bolsters Capital with Successful Note Issue

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd. (DE:73X) has released an update.

Heartland Group Holdings Limited announces that Heartland Bank Australia has issued A$50 million in Tier 2 Subordinated Notes to bolster its capital reserves and support growth in its niche banking products, including Reverse Mortgage and Livestock Finance. This strategic move follows Heartland Bank Australia’s recent acquisition of Challenger Bank, positioning it as a unique specialist in the Australian market. The offering, considerably oversubscribed, reflects strong investor confidence and aligns with the company’s continued expansion efforts.

