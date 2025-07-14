Heart Test Laboratories Raises $1.7M in Regulation A Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. ( (HSCS) ) has provided an update.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. announced on July 9, 2025, that its Board of Directors approved an amendment to its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the maximum number of shares of common stock that can be issued. The Compensation Committee granted restricted stock units and stock options to executive officers and non-employee directors, with vesting contingent upon FDA clearance of the MyoVista Device or the MyoVista Insights platform. Additionally, the company filed a Regulation A Offering with the SEC, raising $1.7 million in gross proceeds as of July 11, 2025, and exchanged $855,000 of debt for common stock, resulting in 1,555,049 shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (HSCS) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. stock, see the HSCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HSCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HSCS is a Neutral.

The overall score is primarily influenced by the company’s significant financial challenges, which are a major risk factor. However, the stock’s technical momentum and the recent strategic patent grant provide some positive offsetting factors. The lack of earnings call data limits further insights into company guidance and sentiment.

More about Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 68,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.5M

