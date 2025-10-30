HEALWELL AI and Lean Business Services Partner to Advance AI Healthcare in the Middle East

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HEALWELL AI ( (TSE:AIDX) ) has issued an update.

HEALWELL AI and its subsidiary Orion Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lean Business Services to explore the development and commercialization of AI-driven healthcare solutions in the Middle East and global markets. This collaboration aims to leverage HEALWELL’s AI capabilities, Orion Health’s interoperability expertise, and Lean’s market leadership in Saudi Arabia to improve population health outcomes and accelerate AI adoption in clinical workflows, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AIDX) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HEALWELL AI stock, see the TSE:AIDX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AIDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AIDX is a Neutral.

HEALWELL AI’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong revenue growth, which is offset by significant profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis provides a stable outlook, but the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh on the valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AIDX stock, click here.

More about HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, with its subsidiary Orion Health specializing in health information exchange technology. The company is involved in developing AI-driven healthcare solutions and has a strong presence in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where it collaborates with local partners to enhance digital health infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 416,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$443.8M

Learn more about AIDX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue