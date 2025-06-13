Healthtech Solutions Sells Assets and Appoints New CEO

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Healthtech Solutions ( (HLTT) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 6, 2025, Healthtech Solutions, Inc. completed significant transactions involving the sale of a patent and four patent applications to Papyrus Therapeutic LLC for $5 million, and the sale of its World Reach Companies to Papyrus Distribution LLC for a base price of $25 million. These transactions are expected to impact the company’s operations by transferring certain intellectual property and business units, while also involving changes in leadership, as Jelena Olmstead resigned from her roles, and James Pesoli was appointed as the new CEO.

More about Healthtech Solutions

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. operates in the health technology industry, focusing on wound care products derived from placental membranes. Its primary products include DermaBind-TL, DermaBind-FM, DermaBind-CH, DermaBind-SL, and DermaBind-DL, which are manufactured by its subsidiary, Healthtech Wound Care, Inc.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.66K

